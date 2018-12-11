WEATHER

AccuWeather: Another Sunny Day, Then A Darker End To The Week

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on December 11, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A cold morning with lows in the 20s gives way to a sunny, chilly afternoon. with a high of 41.

TONIGHT: We have mainly clear skies with a few clouds and light winds. It's still cold with a low of 29 in Philadelphia and the low 20s in some suburbs.

WEDNESDAY: Sun will mix with a few high clouds and we get yet another high around 42.

THURSDAY: Clouds will mix with some sunny breaks. At the same time, an occasional rain or wet snow shower is also possible. The high is 43.

FRIDAY: Milder air finally pushes back into the region, but it's mostly cloudy ahead of our next weather system. The high is 50. Rain arrives at night.

SATURDAY: We have cloudy skies with gusty winds and periods of rain, some of which could be heavy. Look for 1-2" of soaking rain. The high is 54.

SUNDAY: A morning shower is still possible. Otherwise, clouds give way to some afternoon sun. It will be breezy with a high around 47.

MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cooler day. The high hits 48..

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine is in store beneath a dome of high pressure, but it is chilly with a high of 42.
