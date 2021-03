AccuWeather: Another Sunny, Mild Day Tuesday; Then Midweek Rain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had another day of full sunshine with a relatively warm high of 65. That's 10 degrees above average.TONIGHT: Patchy fog is possible overnight, mainly east of the city. It's still relatively cool with a low of 41.TUESDAY: A foggy, cool start gives way to another very comfortable afternoon. Look for sunshine giving way to high clouds during the day. It's dry again with an unseasonably mild high of 64.WEDNESDAY: More fog is possible early. After that, clouds overtake the region with some periods of rain and drizzle. The high drops to 58.THURSDAY: It's breezy and warm with variable clouds and the chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night. The high climbs to 71.FRIDAY: A few morning showers give way to a partly sunny, breezy and very warm day. The high hits 77, the warmest day so far this year.SATURDAY (PASSOVER): Look for a sunny, but breezy and cooler afternoon with a high of just 64, a lot cooler than Friday, but still well above average for late March.SUNDAY: Clouds increase and rain develops The high is 61.MONDAY: This looks like a cloudy day with some morning rain possible. The high slides to 56.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app