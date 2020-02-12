AccuWeather: Another Sunny, Mild Day Tuesday; Then Midweek Rain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had another day of full sunshine with a relatively warm high of 65. That's 10 degrees above average.
TONIGHT: Patchy fog is possible overnight, mainly east of the city. It's still relatively cool with a low of 41.
TUESDAY: A foggy, cool start gives way to another very comfortable afternoon. Look for sunshine giving way to high clouds during the day. It's dry again with an unseasonably mild high of 64.
WEDNESDAY: More fog is possible early. After that, clouds overtake the region with some periods of rain and drizzle. The high drops to 58.
THURSDAY: It's breezy and warm with variable clouds and the chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night. The high climbs to 71.
FRIDAY: A few morning showers give way to a partly sunny, breezy and very warm day. The high hits 77, the warmest day so far this year.
SATURDAY (PASSOVER): Look for a sunny, but breezy and cooler afternoon with a high of just 64, a lot cooler than Friday, but still well above average for late March.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase and rain develops The high is 61.
MONDAY: This looks like a cloudy day with some morning rain possible. The high slides to 56.
