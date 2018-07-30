AccuWeather: Another Unsettled Week

WEATHER

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a cloudy, cool day with a high of only 78 degrees in Philadelphia. Showers have been developing ahead of an approaching warm front, that will bring warmer temperatures, higher humidity and the threat of more downpours the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies, building humidity and a few spotty showers. The low is 70.

TUESDAY: It's warm and very humid. A shower or pop up thunderstorm is possible during the day. The high is 84 with a heat index around 90.

WEDNESDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies and even higher humidity. A drenching shower or thunderstorm is likely during the afternoon. Our high reaches about 87, but it will feel like the low 90s.

THURSDAY: A variable mix of clouds and sun is expected. It's still warm and muggy with another afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. The high: 88

FRIDAY: We remain humid and unsettled. Any thunderstorm, while spotty, could still produce a drenching downpour in our muggy air mass. The high is 85.

SATURDAY: Unlike last weekend, when the humidity subsided and we transitioned to more comfortable weather, this weekend sees a continuation of our sticky, unsettled pattern. Look for partly sunny skies on Saturday with another warm and humid feel. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 87. It will feel like 90 or so.

SUNDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with high humidity and yet another chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The high is a hotter 90. It will probably feel like the mid 90s.

MONDAY: It's another day of partial sunshine, humid air and a chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Our high is around 91.
