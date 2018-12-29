AccuWeather: Another winner Sunday

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and much cooler. Lows 31-34.SUNDAY: Any early clouds will give way to a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. A really nice end to the weekend. High 46.MONDAY: Clouds arrive quickly in the morning with rain developing during the late morning and afternoon. Some of the rain will be steady to heavy at times in the evening hours. The high is 48, but temperatures will be rising after sunset and most locations will be in the mid 50's just in time to ring in the New Year.TUESDAY: Any clouds in the morning will give away to a spectacular day full of sunshine. Winds will be gusty, at times to 30mph, but this will surge in record tying or record breaking temperatures. High 64. The record is 64 from 2005.WEDNESDAY: Clouds take back over with much cooler air. High 43.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon (mainly south). High 45.FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A shower is possible in spots. High 46.--------------------