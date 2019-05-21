AccuWeather: Another winner Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: The winds relax and with high pressure overhead temperatures will drop off for a cool May night. Lows will range from 47 in the outlying suburbs to 54 in Center City.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure will be located just to our south tomorrow giving us plenty of sunshine, but a few high clouds will stream into the area from the west during the afternoon. High temperatures right around the mid 70s with continued low humidity.
THURSDAY: We'll start the day with a few showers or a rumble of thunder as a warm front passes through. We then break into the warm sector for the afternoon with some sunshine and temperatures up into the low 80s and dewpoints rising into the lower 60s. This will set us up for a possible round of severe weather in the evening as a cold front moves in from the west. At this time scattered severe storms seem likely especially from 6pm to 10pm. Damaging straight line winds and penny size hail are the main concerns. We've issued an AccuWeather Alert for this concern.
FRIDAY: This is a day of improvement with a warm, partly sunny afternoon with a high of 83.
SATURDAY: The holiday weekend starts off with a winner! We have a mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday with morning lows in the 60s and an afternoon high of 83.
SUNDAY: It's warm and more humid with a high of 89. A late day or evening spotty thunderstorm is possible, but many areas remains dry.
MONDAY: (MEMORIAL DAY) It's partly sunny, still warm and humid with a high of 83. Another spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening.
TUESDAY: It's partly sunny with another shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is 82.
