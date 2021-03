AccuWeather: April like warmth for the next week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear, calm, and chilly. Low 36 in the city, 20s in the far northern suburbs.SUNDAY: Just magnificent! Sunny and warm. High 62.MONDAY: Sunshine rules and very mild. High 62.TUESDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 64.WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. It stays mild. High 63. A shower is possible at night.THURSDAY: Clouds with some sunshine. Steadier rain is likely at night, perhaps a thunderstorm. High 66.FRIDAY: Leftover morning rain and a thunderstorm. Clouds giving way to some sun by afternoon. High 64.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app