AccuWeather: April Starts with Some Sunshine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds ruled the skies today with an occasional spotty shower and a cooler high of only 48. This was one of the few chilly days this month, which was Philadelphia's seventh warmest March on record.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly, with a low of 39.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will break for a little sun. A spotty, passing shower is possible at times, but most of day is dry. It's a bit milder, but still somewhat cool with a high of 55.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. It will be a windy day, with gusts near 35 MPH at times. The high improves a bit to 59.

FRIDAY: More clouds return, with the chance of a spotty shower. The high remains around 57.

SATURDAY: The weekend starts out in great shape with a mix of clouds and sun and a seasonable high of 59. A few more clouds may build in later in the day and during the evening.

SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with a few sunny breaks. At the same time, a spotty shower or two is possible. The high is 62.

MONDAY: We're looking at clouds mixing with sunshine. The high zips up to 67.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower here and there. The high is still mild: 65.

