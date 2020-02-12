AccuWeather: Areas of Frost Tonight and Tomorrow Night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early light rain moved out quickly during the morning with some sun returning during the afternoon. It was a breezy, chilly day with a high of only 52 degrees. Get ready for cool overnight lows and the potential for frost and freeze.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase a bit overnight. It's cold with a low in Philadelphia of 39 and many suburbs closer to the freezing mark. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday in most of South Jersey.
THURSDAY: Early frost and temperatures in the 30s give way to a chilly afternoon. Look for morning sunshine giving way to afternoon clouds and a high of just 50. A freeze or frost is once again likely in outlying areas overnight, with a freeze watch being posted for the northwest suburbs at this time.
FRIDAY: An area of low pressure lifting out of the Plains will cut right across our area. It now looks like a warm front will make it through much of the area allowing temperatures to bounce to around 54 in the afternoon. Precipitation will begin around midday out in the far western suburbs of Lancaster, Berks and Lehigh, but likely hold off until evening for the Philadelphia metro area. Rain then continues overnight into dawn on Saturday dropping 1/4" to 1/2". The Poconos, and just north of there, could see a late season wet snow out of this.
SATURDAY: Even though the rain moves out on Saturday, the upper level trough will not cross the region until early afternoon. That means clouds will have a tough time breaking for some limited sun. The high is still cool at 54.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. The high improves to 62.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A passing shower can't be ruled out. The high hits 61.
TUESDAY: Sunshine mixes with clouds. The high inches up to 62.
WEDNESDAY: Sun in the morning gives way to increasing clouds. Some rain moves in at night. The high hits 64.
