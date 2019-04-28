Weather

AccuWeather: Areas Of Patchy Frost

EMBED <>More Videos

Melissa Magee has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 6 p.m. on April 28, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FROST ADVISORY has been issued for Lancaster, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties. Temperatures will fall near freezing; it's a good idea to protect any sensitive vegetation.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Patchy frost is possible north and west of the city. Lows 34-42.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds. High 64.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 76.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High 67.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 75.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers. High 70.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and nice. High 68.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
TOP STORIES
Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia
7 people shot and 1 killed in Baltimore, police say
Rabbi hails heroes who chased off Poway synagogue gunman
Synagogue shooting victim shot shielding rabbi from gunfire
Synagogue shooter's gun appears to have malfunctioned: Sheriff
'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening
1 dead, 2 injured in one-car crash in Bustleton
Show More
Philadelphia Uber drivers to go on strike
3 injured in multi-car accident on I-95
Royal baby watch: Everything to know about Baby Sussex
Vigil held for mechanic killed in crossfire
State trooper escorts crash victim to prom
More TOP STORIES News