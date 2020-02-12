Weather

AccuWeather: Awesome August Weather Today, Humid Weekend Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This is one of those rare summer days in our region where the temperatures aren't bad, the humidity is low, there's no chance of a pop up thunderstorm and we looking at plenty of nice sunshine. It's a wonderful day to spend outdoors whether you want to toil in the yard or just have some fun. The high is 82. At the Shore: 77-80. No sea breeze, but still nice with a low risk of rip currents.

TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear and it's cool and comfortable with a low of 66 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping closer to 60.

FRIDAY: High pressure will be pushing offshore and more of a southerly wind will take over bringing a slight return of humidity. We're still looking at a pretty nice day overall, though, with a high of 84.

SATURDAY: Look for a hazy sky, growing humidity, and an isolated shower or thunderstorm around during the afternoon. The high warms to 87.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still warm and muggy with an even better chance for some spotty afternoon storms. The high is again around 87.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, humid conditions hang on. Another thunderstorm is possible. The high gets up to about 89.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, another spotty thunderstorm and a hot, sticky high around 90.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high sits around 90 again and it's probably still humid.

THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny, warm day with a spotty storm here and there and a high around 88.

