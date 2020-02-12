Weather

AccuWeather: Back in the bright midweek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: We will push the clouds out and stars will dominate the sky. Look for a low of 50 in Philadelphia and the low 40s in most of our cooler suburbs.

WEDNESDAY: A beautiful day with high pressure bringing us mostly sunny skies and a nice high temperature of 73.

THURSDAY: Expect a nice surge in warm with lots of sunshine. High of 78.

FRIDAY: A cold front arrives with clouds. At the same time, a piece of energy will link with the front and develop an area of low pressure. This means clouds will bring afternoon downpours with a steady rain setting in overnight. Overall it looks like a half inch to inch of rain. The high dips to 66.

SATURDAY: A leftover early shower is possible, but the order of the day is drying combined by significant cooling. Look for partly sunny skies, a chilly breeze and a high of just 60.

SUNDAY: This is a largely sunny day with another cool high around 66. It will not be as breezy. A nice day for Eagles fans that are lucky enough to grab a ticket and enter the stadium.

MONDAY: Sun shares the skies with a few more clouds. The high improves to 70.

TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny, comfortable day with another high around 71.

