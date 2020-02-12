PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: We will push the clouds out and stars will dominate the sky. Look for a low of 50 in Philadelphia and the low 40s in most of our cooler suburbs.
WEDNESDAY: A beautiful day with high pressure bringing us mostly sunny skies and a nice high temperature of 73.
THURSDAY: Expect a nice surge in warm with lots of sunshine. High of 78.
FRIDAY: A cold front arrives with clouds. At the same time, a piece of energy will link with the front and develop an area of low pressure. This means clouds will bring afternoon downpours with a steady rain setting in overnight. Overall it looks like a half inch to inch of rain. The high dips to 66.
SATURDAY: A leftover early shower is possible, but the order of the day is drying combined by significant cooling. Look for partly sunny skies, a chilly breeze and a high of just 60.
SUNDAY: This is a largely sunny day with another cool high around 66. It will not be as breezy. A nice day for Eagles fans that are lucky enough to grab a ticket and enter the stadium.
MONDAY: Sun shares the skies with a few more clouds. The high improves to 70.
TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny, comfortable day with another high around 71.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Back in the bright midweek
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More