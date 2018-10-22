AccuWeather: Back to normal Tuesday

WEATHER

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on October 22, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Not as cool as last night thanks to a southwesterly wind with lows ranging from low 40s in outlying suburbs to mid 40s along I-95.

TUESDAY: We will be ahead of a cold front and with west-southwest winds we'll warm to the mid 60s here in Philadelphia, right around where we should be this time of year. Plenty of sunshine, but the threat of a gusty shower or two, especially north late in the day as the front approaches.

WEDNESDAY: We'll be behind the cold front and a chilly northwest wind will have set in. Highs in the lower 50s with instability cumulus popping up due to daytime heating. Wind gusts could reach 30-35mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine rules, but the chill hangs around. Our high stops around 50.

FRIDAY: We will start sunny, but clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon. Showers could begin to fall by evening south of the city. It's still cool with a high of 50.

SATURDAY: We are watching for a big dip in the jet stream that will likely setup an area of low pressure moving out of the Gulf States and then making a run up the eastern seaboard. Several questions remain that will determine what all we see this weekend, but anything from just a few rounds of showers with much of the system strung out to a powerhouse coastal storm with strong winds and heavy rain all on the table. Highs still near 50.

SUNDAY: It's rather cloudy with rain possible, depending on the track and strength of a coastal low. The high is 53.

