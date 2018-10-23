WEATHER

AccuWeather: Back To The 60s Today

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., October 22, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's partly sunny today with a weak cold front approaching from the west. Ahead of the front, a southerly breeze brings in milder air. The afternoon high is 65.

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds share the skies with the stars. It's a bit chilly after midnight with a low of 45 in Philadelphia and some suburbs in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: We'll be behind the cold front and a chilly northwest wind will set in. Look for sunshine, a few clouds and a high around 56. Wind gusts could reach 30-35mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine rules, but the chill hangs tough. Our high stops around 52.

FRIDAY: A sunny morning gives way to increasing clouds. Showers could begin to fall by evening south of the city. It's still cool with another high around 50.

SATURDAY: A coastal low pressure center creeps in our direction. If it's close enough to the coast, we'll get periods or rain through the day. If the low combines with a secondary slug of energy to our west, the rain could be heavy at times with strong winds. Even the best case scenario suggests lots of clouds and perhaps a shower or two. At this point, we're planning on at least some rain at times. The high is a cool 50.

SUNDAY: It's still rather cloudy with more showers possible, depending on the track and strength of that coastal low. The high is 53.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A lingering shower can't be ruled out. The high is 54.

TUESDAY: It's partly sunny with a high of 54.

