AccuWeather: Back To The 60s Today

It's partly sunny today with a weak cold front approaching from the west. Ahead of the front, a southerly breeze brings in milder air. The afternoon high is 65.TONIGHT: Patchy clouds share the skies with the stars. It's a bit chilly after midnight with a low of 45 in Philadelphia and some suburbs in the low 40s.WEDNESDAY: We'll be behind the cold front and a chilly northwest wind will set in. Look for sunshine, a few clouds and a high around 56. Wind gusts could reach 30-35mph.THURSDAY: Sunshine rules, but the chill hangs tough. Our high stops around 52.FRIDAY: A sunny morning gives way to increasing clouds. Showers could begin to fall by evening south of the city. It's still cool with another high around 50.SATURDAY: A coastal low pressure center creeps in our direction. If it's close enough to the coast, we'll get periods or rain through the day. If the low combines with a secondary slug of energy to our west, the rain could be heavy at times with strong winds. Even the best case scenario suggests lots of clouds and perhaps a shower or two. At this point, we're planning on at least some rain at times. The high is a cool 50.SUNDAY: It's still rather cloudy with more showers possible, depending on the track and strength of that coastal low. The high is 53.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A lingering shower can't be ruled out. The high is 54.TUESDAY: It's partly sunny with a high of 54.