AccuWeather: Beautiful end to the work week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: It will be seasonably cold with mostly clear skies. Unfortunately, the geomagnetic storm that was going to allow the aurora to be seen farther south has not panned out. While it has arrived, the magnetic field with it was not as strong as expected, reducing the reach of the aurora. Lows will be seasonably cold ranging from 26 in the suburbs to 34 in Center City.
FRIDAY: Sunshine will once again dominate tomorrow with just a few high clouds showing up near sunset. High temperature near 57.
SATURDAY: An area of low pressure developing in the southern Plains will head toward the Ohio Valley dragging a warm front through the area. This will give us lots of clouds and even a period of showers in eastern New Jersey before those lift into southern New England. Likely here in Philadelphia we stay dry aside from a sprinkle. It will remain mild with a high of 58.
SUNDAY: We will be in the warm sector until a cold front pushes through with little fanfare in the morning. It likely comes through dry and by the afternoon winds have shifted to the west and we are seeing decent breaks of sun. Cold air advection will not setup until the evening meaning a high of 60 is attainable for the afternoon hours.
MONDAY: An area of low pressure will be quickly moving across the southeastern U.S. and may trend just far enough north to brush our southern areas with a little rain. Expect a mix of clouds and sun for areas north and much cooler temperatures with a high of 45.
TUESDAY: Clouds should give way to some sun during the afternoon, but it's brisk and even chillier with a high of just 43.
WEDNESDAY: We will be watching a more potent storm riding up the east coast. This will bring some chilly rain, but at the same time some fresh Arctic air will be pushing in. We will need to monitor the progression of both to see if a wintry mix or snow will play a part for some of us. The high is 43
