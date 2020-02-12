AccuWeather: Beautiful Labor Day, More Humid Starting Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Labor Day has a look and feel similar to the first two days of our extended holiday weekend. We have mostly sunny skies with a high of 84. It's not too humid.
TONIGHT: A few patchy clouds develop and there could be some fog around by Tuesday morning. The low is 68.
TUESDAY: Fog is possible early. Sun mixes with more clouds through the afternoon and the humidity will start to rise a bit. The high inches up to 87.
WEDNESDAY: It's rather cloudy with somewhat humid air in place. The high slips to 84. A shower is possible, mainly south and east of Philadelphia in Delaware and parts of South Jersey.
THURSDAY: Clouds will mix with sunny breaks. It's warm and very humid with a high of 87. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon.
FRIDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies, continued high humidity and some lingering showers. The high slides down to about 79.
SATURDAY: We have a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with a few showers possible. The high is 75.
SUNDAY: Clouds will give way to a bit more sun. It's still humid with a couple more showers not out of the question and a high of 81.
MONDAY: This looks like a partly sunny, pleasant day with a high of 82.
