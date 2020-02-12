Weather

AccuWeather: Beautiful Labor Day, More Humid Starting Tuesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Labor Day has a look and feel similar to the first two days of our extended holiday weekend. We have mostly sunny skies with a high of 84. It's not too humid.

TONIGHT: A few patchy clouds develop and there could be some fog around by Tuesday morning. The low is 68.

TUESDAY: Fog is possible early. Sun mixes with more clouds through the afternoon and the humidity will start to rise a bit. The high inches up to 87.

WEDNESDAY: It's rather cloudy with somewhat humid air in place. The high slips to 84. A shower is possible, mainly south and east of Philadelphia in Delaware and parts of South Jersey.

THURSDAY: Clouds will mix with sunny breaks. It's warm and very humid with a high of 87. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies, continued high humidity and some lingering showers. The high slides down to about 79.

SATURDAY: We have a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with a few showers possible. The high is 75.

SUNDAY: Clouds will give way to a bit more sun. It's still humid with a couple more showers not out of the question and a high of 81.

MONDAY: This looks like a partly sunny, pleasant day with a high of 82.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdelawarenew jerseypennsylvaniaphiladelphiaweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pandemic still on forefront Labor Day weekend at Jersey Shore
Woman sets fire to home, stabs elderly man in Philly: Police
Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball
Labor Day weekend in Philly without the typical fanfare
Shelter in place lifted in Morrisville after incident involving armed person
US surgeon general tells states to be ready for COVID-19 vaccine by Nov.
Sources: Eagles sign Josh McCown, 41, as emergency quarterback
Show More
Montgomery County student dies after 'sudden, catastrophic medical event'
Explosion damages two homes in West Philadelphia
Lou Brock, Hall of Fame outfielder, dead at 81
2 shootings, at least 44 bullets fired, multiple people injured in Kingsessing
Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital: 'It hurts to breathe'
More TOP STORIES News