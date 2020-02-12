Weather

AccuWeather: Beautiful Labor Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low 63.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. High 84.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning warmer and more humid. High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and rather humid. High 84.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. High 84.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a passing shower. High 83.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High 78.

SUNDAY: Clearing with a couple of showers possible. High 79.
