AccuWeather: Beautiful Labor Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low 63.MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. High 84.TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning warmer and more humid. High 87.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and rather humid. High 84.THURSDAY: Cloudy and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. High 84.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a passing shower. High 83.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High 78.SUNDAY: Clearing with a couple of showers possible. High 79.