AccuWeather: Beautiful stretch of weather starts today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have abundant sunshine through most of the day with a nice afternoon high of 78. Humidity should drop off during the day. At the Shore: 74 with a moderate risk of rip currents.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, winds are light and temperatures dip lower than what we've seen in a while. The low in Philadelphia is 58 with some outlying suburbs getting down to near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine is dominant again, only this time, with cooler, autumnal temperatures on a light, northerly breeze. Our high only reaches 73.
THURSDAY: Look for continued sunshine and temperatures remaining several degrees below average with another high around 73. By the way, the low is 53 at night, the chilliest it's been in Philadelphia since mid June.
FRIDAY: We start to warm up ahead of our next frontal boundary, but we still have mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions. The high is 80.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with some high clouds and it's even warmer with a high of 86.
SUNDAY: We still have a decent amount of sunshine in play, but it's a bit more humid. The high climbs to 87.
MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun and finally, the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Our high hits 87.
TUESDAY: This is another day of partial sunshine with somewhat humid air in place and another thunderstorm possible at times. The high is 86.
