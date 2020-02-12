AccuWeather: Beautiful summer days ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not a bad night for getting some fresh air/giving the AC a break. Dewpoints will be in the slightly humid low 60s range, but temperatures will drop to 62 in the suburbs to 69 in center city.
TUESDAY: High pressure to our west will give us a northwesterly wind and lots of sunshine. High temperatures again in the upper 80s with dewpoints near 60 making for a warm, but comfortable day. No chance of t'storms.
WEDNESDAY: That high pushes eastward over the Mid Atlantic/Northeast and we essentially get a repeat of Tuesday, but temps look to rise a degree or two higher and we may touch 90 that afternoon.
THURSDAY: A warm front will try to work through later in the day. Likely bringing some additional cloud cover and dewpoints will begin to rise. We'll feel more humid with mid 60s dewpoints. High temperatures in the upper 80s. A shower or t'storm is possible with the warm front, but the best chance of activity with the front will be well north of our region.
FRIDAY: The sky looks very dirty with more clouds than sun and t'storms around the region. It will also be oppressively humid with dewpoints in the lower 70s. Any t'storm could be a drencher with the high humidity. High temperatures in the upper 80s, but we could get to 90 if enough breaks of sun develop.
SATURDAY: It's hot and humid again with a mix of clouds and sun and a high of 92. There's only a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.
SUNDAY: It remains hot and humid. Clouds mix with sun again and another spotty shower and thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 91.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with continues heat and humidity. The high is 93.
