AccuWeather: Beautiful Today, Heavy Rain Early Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's another beauty today with sunshine, high clouds, low humidity and comfortable temperatures. It's not as windy as yesterday, either. The high is 76.

THURSDAY: Steady rain arrives before dawn and continues through the morning commute as a southern area of low pressure passes the region. Rainfall could total 1" to 1.5" and that could lead to some street and stream flooding. A few more showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but overall, the latter portion of the day looks a lot drier than the morning. The high is 73.

FRIDAY: This is a nice end to the work week with lots of sun, low humidity and a high around 74. However, we will be dealing with a gusty breeze for most of the day.

SATURDAY: Our weekend gets off to a great start with sunshine, a nice breeze and a warmer high of 84. A shower is possible in some spots late at night.

SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's quite warm and more humid with a mix of clouds and sun for Dad. A late day shower or thunderstorm is likely. The high rises to 86.

MONDAY: We remain stuck in a warm and humid pattern with partly sunny skies, an afternoon thunderstorm and a high of 89.

TUESDAY: Warm and humid conditions persist with another afternoon shower or thunderstorm likely. The high is 86.

WEDNESDAY: It looks like our sticky, unsettled pattern finally subsides and we get a nice day with partly sunny skies and a warm high of 84.

