AccuWeather: Beautiful today, warmest day of the year on Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A chilly start is giving way to a mild, pleasant afternoon with sunshine, high clouds and a high of 76. Winds are southerly and light today. Temperatures hold in the 60s at the Shore.
TONIGHT: A few patchy clouds develop overnight, but winds remain light and temperatures remain mild. The overnight low is 61.
WEDNESDAY: A southwest breeze builds into the region and continues to force warm into our neighborhoods. Look for clouds mixing with sun. The high zooms all the way up to 86, making this the warmest day of 2021 so far. It may feel a bit humid to some of you, too. By the way, the record for this date is 90 from 1990, so we won't be far off that mark. At least one model suggests an evening shower, but most keep us dry. If you're at the Shore, highs will stop in the low to mid-70s.
THURSDAY: Our dewpoints will rise into the low 60s as a boundary passes through during the morning, making this a somewhat more humid day. The high is 81 in Philadelphia. We have a lot more clouds around and there's a chance of a passing shower or spotty thunderstorm through the day, especially in the northern half of the region. It's not a wash-out, however. The Shore likely remains in the upper 60s or low 70s.
FRIDAY: Some lingering showers are possible, but overall, this is a transition day with drier, cooler air returning to the region. Look for mostly cloudy skies, a good breeze blowing around and a far less intense high of 70.
SATURDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies for the start of your weekend with a cool breeze and a high of just 65 as that chiller air continues to ride into the area from the northwest.
SUNDAY: Morning temperatures in the mid to upper 40s give way to milder afternoon highs around 70. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun. The high in Philadelphia is 72.
MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with yet another surge of warmer air raising or high to a very warm 78.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is still warm: 78.
