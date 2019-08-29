AccuWeather: Beautiful weather today and into the weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High pressure is pulling from the west and we're in for a nice stretch of weather. Look for lots of sunshine today with an occasional light breeze, lower humidity and a high of 83. At the Shore: a moderate risk of rip currents, but a great day overall with sunshine and a high around 78 on the sand.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear and we get cool comfortable lows ranging between 58 and 63 from outlying suburbs to Center City.
FRIDAY: High pressure remains in control, giving us another day of abundant sunshine with relatively low humidity and a warmer high of 87.
DORIAN: Things are looking a lot different this weekend in Florida. Hurricane Dorian is now expected to grow into a Category 3 storm with 115 mph winds by the time it makes landfall on Florida's east coast on Monday. Conditions will gradually worsen Saturday and especially Sunday ahead of the storm center's arrival. All of Florida is threatened although the most likely track is currently aimed at central Florida, directly affecting cities like Orlando. However, there is a large enough degree of uncertainty in the 5 day track that people in (or traveling to) anywhere from the Carolinas to the Keys are advised to keep a close eye on this developing situation.
SATURDAY: The great weather continues up here. Look for mainly sunny skies and low humidity values. The high is 82.
SUNDAY: This is not too bad of a day. Sunshine will give way to some clouds later in the afternoon and while there could be a late day or night time shower or thunderstorm, most of this is likely later at night giving us a mostly dry day. The high is 81.
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): We have a mix of sun and clouds for the holiday and it will probably grow a bit more humid. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but this does not look like a wash out. The high is 82.
TUESDAY: It's warm and sticky with partly sunny skies and a possible thunderstorm around. The high is a warmer 86.
WEDNESDAY: Look for another partly sunny, humid day with a high of 89. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
THURSDAY: This is another partly sunny day with another pop up thunderstorm possible. The high eases to 82.
