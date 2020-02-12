Weather

AccuWeather: Beautiful Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Skies are clear. Temperatures settle into the 70s during the evening and overnight, we dip to a cool, comfortable 61.

SATURDAY: This is looking like a delightful start to the weekend with partly sunny skies, very low humidity and a pleasant high of 78.

SUNDAY: It looks like the upper level low will stay to our southwest on Sunday, which will mean more sunshine and fewer clouds on Sunday. The high is 76. By the way, the set up with that stalled low will also affect Monday and Tuesday's weather.

MONDAY: This is another potentially unsettled day, depending on the position of that stalled low. The worse case scenario is for periods of rain. If the low is far enough away, we'll remain dry. The high hits 77.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Showers and a thunderstorm are possible, especially south and west of Philadelphia. The high ticks up to 78.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun again and there's yet another chance for a spotty shower or storm. The high is 79.

THURSDAY: The beat goes on. Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or thunderstorm not out of the question. The high climbs to 82.

FRIDAY: We're looking at periods of clouds and sun. It's a bit warmer with a high of 86.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
