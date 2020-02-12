AccuWeather: Becoming Cloudy Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of the region ahead of Wednesday's impending storm.
TONIGHT: Clouds thicken and we end up with a cooler low around 40.
MONDAY: Rain arrives at some point during the morning, perhaps before the end of the morning commute across most of the area. North of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, we'll see some light wet snow. The precipitation is not long lived and likely ends later in the afternoon. As for the snow, areas that see this should have only a minor impact with any accumulations staying mainly on grassy surfaces and only amounting to about a coating to 1". 1-2" is possible in the Poconos. The high is 43.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds ,chilly. High 39.
WEDNESDAY: A larger storm approaches the region and more and more models are suggesting that this could be a significant snow maker for us, especially in the northern and western suburbs where the highest snowfall amounts will occur. At the same time, areas south and east of Philadelphia may see mostly rain from this. The exact location of where the change over from snow to rain will set up is a tricky call right now, but even areas close to I-95 will be in line for at least some snow, according to the latest projections. The precipitation will begin during the afternoon and continue into the night. The high is a cold 34. Exact snowfall amounts are a tough call this far out, but suffice to say, some of us are liable to be pulling out the shovels on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
THURSDAY: Leftover snow showers during the morning will give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. The winds will gradually subside during the day. Wind chills in the 20's. High 34.
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Cold. High 33.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, chilly. High 37.
SUNDAY: More clouds move in. A shower is possible. High 42.
