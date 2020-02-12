AccuWeather: Becoming Sunny, Breezy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Early morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. It is breezy and mild. High 57.
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows 29-37.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice! High 55.
MONDAY: "ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY" The rain now looks to move in during the morning hours with the heaviest near lunchtime (best chance for a gusty thunderstorm will be during this time period as well). Wind gusts will reach 40-50 mph with isolated stronger gusts to 60 mph, so some power outages can't be ruled out. As we head into the middle afternoon, the steady rain will shut off and just scattered showers are expected with some peeks of sun late in the day. Rain totals will be near an inch. High 64.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. An isolated shower is possible throughout the day. High 48.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High 46.
THURSDAY: Seasonably cool with a mixture of sun and clouds. High 50.
FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Showers arriving at night. High 51.
