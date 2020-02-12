AccuWeather: Big Change Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- MONDAY: We're started our day with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. There will be a huge temperature swing by the afternoon when our high hits a very mild 62. An upper level disturbance has rain approaching from the west. These showers should fall apart before hitting our northwest suburbs this morning. Later tonight a cold front brings showers to the area that push off the coast before dawn tomorrow.
TUESDAY: A cold front stalls to our south and an area of low pressure rides along it bringing mostly cloudy skies and some showers. It stays mild with a high of 60.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure moves in and brings us partly sunny skies and another mild high of 58.
THURSDAY: It's nice day with mostly sunny skies. Although it's not as warm, our high of 54 is still well above average.
FRIDAY: It's breezy with lots of clouds and a few showers around. High: 54.
SATURDAY: Our only day with below average temperatures is on Saturday. it's windy and cooler. High 44.
SUNDAY: Milder air rebounds and we'll see plenty of sunshine. High 52.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More