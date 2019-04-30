AccuWeather: Big Day To Day Temperature Swings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a chilly start to the week. Philadelphia's low dropped down to 41 degrees, with many suburbs in the 30s with scattered frost. The high in Philadelphia hit 64 degrees, that's five degrees below normal, with increasing clouds.
TONIGHT: Clouds thicken with some spotty showers overnight. The low is 52.
TUESDAY: The winds turn southerly and we quickly tap into much warmer air. Look for clouds mixing with sun and a much milder afternoon high of 79. Later in the day and evening, a spotty shower and a thunderstorm are possible.
WEDNESDAY: Cool air zips back into play. Look for a mostly cloudy day with some occasional rain and drizzle. The high falls to a much cooler 61, with many areas stuck in the 50s.
THURSDAY: Our weather ping pong game continues with yet another surge of warm air. Look for partly sunny skies with a very warm high of 82. Again, an afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
FRIDAY: Clouds are thick with only a few sunny breaks. Some showers are likely at times and another afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high stays relatively mild at 77.
SATURDAY: The weekend looks a bit cooler, with partly sunny skies. We can't rule out the chance of a few more showers. The high hits 73.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies appear likely again with a few showers and a high reaching around 72.
MONDAY: More clouds arrive along with a shower or two. The high is 74.
