AccuWeather: Big warm-up this week

Chris Sowers has the latest from AccuWeather on Action News at 6:30 a.m. on October 28, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with showers or a brief period of rain developing around midnight. Lows 44-48.

MONDAY: The round of rain will be long gone by the morning, but clouds will linger. The morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine, especially late in the day. Breezy and cool. High 58. Wind gusts near 25mph.

TUESDAY: The sunshine takes over and it feels pretty good. High a seasonable 60.

WEDNESDAY (HALLOWEEN): Sun and high clouds, very mild! Temperatures will drop down in to the low to mid 60's for the trick or treaters. High 69.

THURSDAY: The sun will be filtered by lots of high clouds, but extremely warm ahead of the next cold front. High 74.

FRIDAY: The front closes in and clouds will give way to on and off showers all day. So the week ends the way it began, cloudy. High 63.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds or a shower should transition to some sunshine in the afternoon. High 59.
