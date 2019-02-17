AccuWeather: Bigger Storm Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 10am Monday. Light snow & sleet is possible for areas northwest of Philadelphia.TONIGHT: Cloudy with intermittent rain and sleet. Some snow may mix in well north and west, where a slushy coating to 1" is possible. Lows 30-34.MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Clouds, some sun. Turning milder again. High 49.TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, cold. High 40.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cold with snow, some of it heavy at times. The snow will change over to ice and eventually rain late in the day. Several inches are possible before the changeover. High 33 (temps rising at night).THURSDAY: Perhaps a leftover shower early, otherwise, mostly cloudy and mild. High 53.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 46.SATURDAY: Cloudy, Rain Possible. High 48.SUNDAY: Mild with rain possible. High 56.--------------------