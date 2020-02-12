weather

AccuWeather: Bitter cold Friday, Nor'easter developing late Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A few patchy clouds will pop-up, but the big story will be the continued bitter cold. Our low in Philadelphia plunges to 21 with many suburbs in the teens. Winds will gust up to 30 mph. Wind chills will be in the single digits.

FRIDAY: The core of our cold air arrives with morning lows in the teens and low 20s followed by a high of just 28. Winds will be howling with gusts between 35 and 45 mph This will give us wind chills in single digits in the morning and teens in the afternoon. It will be the coldest day of the winter so far and coldest since the winter of 2019. Bundling up and covering up will be important. Frost bite and other cold-related maladies will be on the table.

SATURDAY: Our winds relax as high pressure moves closer to the region and we'll see abundant sunshine. However, our high temperature will only reach 32 and we'll still have just enough of a breeze to force wind chills into the mid 20s, so it's still an uncomfortably cold day.

SUNDAY: Another area of low pressure will be pushing toward the Ohio Valley after dumping 3 to 6 feet of snow on the Sierras in California earlier in the week. This system will turn skies cloudy and snow is likely to develop late in the day. The high is 32.

MONDAY: A mix of snow, ice and rain is likely in the morning and it probably hangs around all day, thanks to the slow movement of the passing low. In fact, precipitation could linger into Monday night. The distribution is still uncertain, but it may well be one of those split patterns where we see snow to the north, rain to the south and a wintry mix in between. We expect to have more clarity on this as we move closer to Monday. But the period between Sunday night and Monday night looks messy. The high hits 34.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a few leftover snow showers possible. The high will be 38.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, chilly day with a high of 39.

THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny, slight milder day with our high reaching 42.

