AccuWeather: Bitter Cold Morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, cold! High 34.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows 23-27.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and somewhat milder. A couple of showers are possible during the afternoon. Maybe even a few snow flurries for areas north and west. High 41.MONDAY (WINTER SOLSTICE): Mostly cloudy and seasonable. A rain or snow shower is possible at night. High 43.TUESDAY: A morning rain or snow shower is possible, otherwise, partly sunny and breezy. High 44.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 44.THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Cloudy, breezy and very mild. A few showers are likely during the afternoon. High 56.FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Early morning rain and snow showers are possible. Otherwise, windy and colder. Wind chills dropping down in to the 20's. High 35.