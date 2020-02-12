AccuWeather: Bitter Cold Morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, cold! High 34.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows 23-27.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and somewhat milder. A couple of showers are possible during the afternoon. Maybe even a few snow flurries for areas north and west. High 41.
MONDAY (WINTER SOLSTICE): Mostly cloudy and seasonable. A rain or snow shower is possible at night. High 43.
TUESDAY: A morning rain or snow shower is possible, otherwise, partly sunny and breezy. High 44.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 44.
THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Cloudy, breezy and very mild. A few showers are likely during the afternoon. High 56.
FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Early morning rain and snow showers are possible. Otherwise, windy and colder. Wind chills dropping down in to the 20's. High 35.
