AccuWeather: Bitter cold today, nor'easter late Sunday through Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a mostly sunny, but dangerously cold day with a high of just 28 and wind chills ranging from the single digits in the morning to the mid-teens in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be gusting up to around 40 mph at times, strong enough to push debris like trash cans onto roads. Bundle up and cover up today. Frost bite is not out of the question for those who aren't prepared.
TONIGHT: Clear skies are expected with continued bitter cold. The low will be 17 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dropping closer to 13. The winds will drop as we move through the evening and overnight hours, but wind chills will still be falling back into the single digits at times.
SATURDAY: Our winds relax as high pressure moves closer to the region and we'll see abundant sunshine. However, our high temperature will only reach 32 and we'll still have just enough of a breeze to force wind chills into the mid 20s, so it's still an uncomfortably cold day.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase as a coastal low forms to our south and by the afternoon, some light snow showers are possible. The high is 32. At night as the low draws closer, snow will begin to fill in and much of the area will begin to see some accumulation. Travel may become slippery, more so as we move through the overnight hours.
MONDAY: A nor'easter passes by, bringing the potential for heavy snow to parts of the region, with a mix of ice and rain in southern areas. It's also cold with a high of just 35 in Philadelphia and closer to freezing in NW areas. The precipitation hangs on all day, since this is a relatively slow-moving system. As is often the case with storms of this nature, the exact track a few days out is still not certain and where that winds up will determine how far inland our rain will push in from the ocean. For now, it seems an even chance that areas near I-95 see mainly snow versus a wintry mix. 4" or more seems a good bet near I-95 with over 6" in the NW suburbs and mainly rain closer to the coast. But a more westerly track would force sleet and rain father inland, lowering amounts near I-95. Conversely, a more southerly or easterly track would keep more of the region in snow, but might also lower our amounts. Either way, the period between Sunday night and Monday night looks messy and very likely snowy. The bulk of any accumulation would probably during the day on Monday.
TUESDAY: The nor'easter will still be slowly pulling away from us and while only a little additional accumulation is expected, lingering snow showers are possible throughout the day, possibly not shutting off until the evening. When it isn't snowing, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with a cold high of 38.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, chilly day with a high of 39. Some melting is likely during the day, but look out for a re-freeze at night, not only on Wednesday, but over the next few nights and mornings.
THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny, slight milder day with our high reaching a more comfortable 44.
FRIDAY: It's even milder with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 48. A rain shower is possible.
