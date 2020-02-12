weather

AccuWeather: Bitter cold weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Watch for icy patches. Otherwise, partly sunny, windy and cold! Wind chills in the teens and 20s. There could be a few flurries north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike later this afternoon. High 34.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Wind chills in the upper single digits and teens. Lows 15-21.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Wind chills in the 20s. High 36.

MONDAY: Cloudy and cold with rain and snow developing by late morning. The snow will quickly change to rain in the city, south and east. However, the snow will hold on much longer north and west where minor accumulations of a coating to 2" are possible. With temperatures above freezing, the roadways will be just wet. High 40.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 45.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High 51.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, mild. A spotty shower is possible. High 48.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers possible. High 40.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
Pennsylvanians dig out from winter storm
More ice adds to winter woes across Montgomery County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands get vaccinated at Black Doctors COVID Consortium clinic
Entire Calif. school board resigns after hot mic comments
Arrest in NYC assault after Olivia Munn called for public's help
Here's what's in the House Democrats' stimulus relief plan
Police chase carjacking suspect through streets of Philly
Carson Wentz pens farewell letter to City of Philadelphia
15-year-old facing charges in shooting deaths of 2 men
Show More
Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows
Alaska woman using outhouse attacked by bear, from below
Investigation: Beware before you click to hire 
Penn State president retires in 2022, successor to be sought
Student loan payments are suspended: How to make the most of it
More TOP STORIES News