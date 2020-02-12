AccuWeather: Bitter cold weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Watch for icy patches. Otherwise, partly sunny, windy and cold! Wind chills in the teens and 20s. There could be a few flurries north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike later this afternoon. High 34.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Wind chills in the upper single digits and teens. Lows 15-21.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Wind chills in the 20s. High 36.
MONDAY: Cloudy and cold with rain and snow developing by late morning. The snow will quickly change to rain in the city, south and east. However, the snow will hold on much longer north and west where minor accumulations of a coating to 2" are possible. With temperatures above freezing, the roadways will be just wet. High 40.
TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 45.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High 51.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, mild. A spotty shower is possible. High 48.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers possible. High 40.
