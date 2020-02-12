AccuWeather: Bitter start to the weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: You can certainly see what the snowpack does for nighttime temperatures. Wednesday night we were 25, last night we were 24 and with optimal radiational cooling thanks to high pressure overhead we should dip into the teens tonight for Philadelphia and single digits for some outlying suburbs. These are the 3 lowest temperatures we've seen so far this season.
SATURDAY: Even though it will be very cold to start tomorrow we will at least have some sunshine. However, by late morning to noon it will be lights out as high clouds thicken enough to obscure the sun. This will put a lid on temperatures at around 34 tomorrow afternoon. At least we will have very light winds as a low level inversion will be in place.
SUNDAY: A weak and poorlyl organized feature will move through, but this keeps clouds in place and may bring a flurry to northwestern areas or a sprinkle to Philadelphia and southern areas. Temperatures right around seasonable levels at 42 thanks to a more southerly wind direction.
MONDAY (WINTER SOLSTICE): Monday we are looking at a mix of clouds and sun with further moderation to 44. Another disurbance approaching from the Ohio Valley along with a coastal feature that likely remains just offshore Monday night into early Tuesday could produce a few rain or snow showers in the area, but for now this looks to remain disorganized and not much of a threat. Winter officially arrives at 5:03AM.
TUESDAY: A morning rain or snow shower is possible, but clouds give way to some sun after that and the milder trend continues with another high of 45.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a high 47, very mild for late-December.
THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): This is a mostly cloudy and mild day with a high zooming to 52. A strong arctic front arrives, bringing some rain as Santa makes his rounds with a possible change to snow at the tail end as colder air whips in behind the front. A potential flash freeze is possible by Christmas morning.
FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): We are suddenly colder with icy conditions in the morning possible. Clouds mix with sun, otherwise, and a few snow showers can't be ruled out during the day. The high is 37, but temperatures will probably drop during the afternoon.
