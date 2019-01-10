AccuWeather: Bitter Wind Chills Today, Some Weekend Snow

It's colder than yesterday and we still have blustery winds in play today. Look for clouds giving way to increased sunshine later in the afternoon. Gusts is reach around 35 mph. The high is 38. Wind chills will be in the 20s, so bundle up if you're going to be outdoors.TONIGHT: Skies clear and the winds gradually diminish, but it's still cold with a low plunging all the way to 24 in Philadelphia and closer to 20 in some suburbs.FRIDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine mixing with a few clouds here and there. Winds aren't as strong, but some gusts in the 25 to 30 mph range are still possible, meaning it's still going to be uncomfortable cold. The high is 34. Wind chills will be in the low 20s.SATURDAY: Sun gives way to thickening clouds. The high is a cold 33. A storm passing to our south pushes some snow into the region late in the day or evening. As of now, accumulations look light Saturday night.SUNDAY: Eagles fans with plans to head to watch parties will have to keep an eye on the forecast. Some more snow is likely, especially in the morning and perhaps into the afternoon, but for now, it appears the storm will be far enough south to keep snow totals across the region on the low side. The most likely scenario is for about 1-3" near I-95, 3"+ in far South Jersey and the two southernmost counties in Delaware and next to nothing in northern suburbs. How much we get depends on the track of a passing coastal storm and the track can always change, even rather late in the game, so remain focused on the forecast through the weekend. The high is 32. It will be brisk and obviously cold.MONDAY: The storm is gone. Look for a partly sunny, but cold start to the work week with a high of just 36.TUESDAY: It's partly sunny with an improved high of 40.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Temperatures continue to rise with a slightly milder high around 42. A rain or wet snow shower can't be ruled out.THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some rain and wet snow, mainly in the morning.--------------------