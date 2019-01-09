AccuWeather: Bitter Wind Chills, Weekend Snow

Winds today gusted in the 40 to 50mph range. The peak wind gust in our region was 54mph near Little Egg Harbor. Temps weren't all that bad though hanging out in the mid 40s, but wind chills were around 10 degrees colder in the mid 30s. A few isolated rain/snow showers have been moving through, but nothing of significance.The gusty winds are due to strong low pressure up by Maine and high pressure pushing toward us from the northern Plains. These 2 features are moving very slowly so winds will remain elevated all night long and that will allow for wind chills to dip into the teens late tonight and early tomorrow morningTONIGHT: It's still windy with gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Look for partly cloudy skies and a cold low around 30.THURSDAY: We'll see a blustery and cold day with a high of 37 and wind chills in the mid 20s. Winds will be just a notch down from today with gusts of 40mph. Sunshine will mix with cumulus clouds that bubble up due to daytime heating.FRIDAY: Low pressure finally begins to pull away and the pressure gradient lessens. Winds will gust in the 25 to 30mph so much less than the previous days, but still a cold breeze. High temps will reach around 34 with wind chills closer to the low 20s. With a more stable atmosphere in place we'll see mostly sunny skies.SATURDAY: Sun gives way to thickening clouds. The high is a cold 31. A storm passing to our south pushes some snow into the region late in the day or evening. As of now, accumulations look light Saturday night.SUNDAY: Eagles fans with plans to head to watch parties will have to keep an eye on the forecast. Some more snow is likely, especially in the morning and perhaps into the afternoon. How much we get depends on the track of a coastal storm. We could see nothing more than light snow showers if the storm slides past us and doesn't fully develop. On the other hand, if it hugs the coast and ramps up, a more significant snowfall would be possible which might warrant limiting travel. Most recent model runs have suggested a brush-by storm with only small accumulations across most of the area (southern Delaware and Cape May County could be harder hit). But it's still too soon to be certain about this, so keep an eye on the forecast. Either way, the high is a cold 32.MONDAY: The storm is gone. Look for a partly sunny, but cold start to the work week with a high of just 36.TUESDAY: It's partly sunny with an improved high of 40.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Temperatures continue to rise with a slightly milder high around 42.--------------------