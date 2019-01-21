AccuWeather: Bitter Winds, Dangerous Cold Today

Look for lots of sun today, but with strong, gusty winds and bitter wind chills. The high is only 18 and with gusts up to 40 mph through the morning, the wind chills will be below zero, making this a dangerously cold day.A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until 1 p.m. for the entire viewing area (it's a WARNING up in the Poconos). Morning wind chills are expected to range from -10 across the I-95 corridor to -20 far western counties and the Lehigh Valley.This kind of cold is dangerous. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure that you bundle up in multiple layers and cover as much skin as possible if you're going to be outside for even a short period. Those of you volunteering outdoors for Martin Luther King Day activities should be especially well-prepared.TONIGHT: Skies will be clear. It's still somewhat windy and cold. Our lows will drop to 12 in Philadelphia and the singles digits in some suburbs.TUESDAY: Sun will mix with some clouds. After a very cold morning, the high moderates to a more bearable 31.WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase and some rain arrives during the day, but at least it's milder with a high of 45. Precipitation could begin as freezing rain in north and west suburbs, before a change to all rain.THURSDAY: Rain will taper off during the morning or early afternoon, but it remains rather cloudy. The high shoots up to an unseasonably mild 52.FRIDAY: We'll have partly sunny skies, but it's brisk and colder again with our high plunging to 37. A flurry or snow shower is possible late in the day or at night.SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, but even colder conditions with a high around 29.SUNDAY: Clouds increase. The high is 36. Some snow is possible in the afternoon or at night as a coastal storm approaches the region. Rain is possible closer to the Shore. For now, this system does not look particularly well-organized and so a major snow is not assured, but as with any coastal storm during the winter, it deserves watching.MONDAY: Clouds and any leftover precipitation give way to drying and the return of afternoon sun, the way things are currently lining-up. The high is 38.--------------------