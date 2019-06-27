AccuWeather: Blazing Sun, Hot Afternoon Temperatures Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's another day of full sunshine with moderate humidity in the morning and somewhat more comfortable levels in the afternoon. However, the high will be 92, so cool drinks and shady breaks will still be in order.
AIR QUALITY ALERT: This is a CODE ORANGE ALERT for most of the region today. Sensitive groups like seniors, young children and people with respiratory ailments and heart conditions should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure, especially during the hours of noon until 6 p.m., when the ground level ozone levels are at their worst.
HEAT WAVE: We are likely in the midst of our first heat wave of the season (we hit 90 yesterday and we'll almost certainly pass that mark today through Saturday; three straight days of 90 or better marks a heat wave) and while this will not be a particularly oppressive stretch of heat and humidity, it's still the first hot stretch of the season which can be a little harder on our bodies since we're not yet acclimated to these sorts of temperatures. It will still be important to stay hydrated and to wear loose-fitting clothing the rest of this week. It's also not a bad idea to keep an eye on senior family members and neighbors to make sure they're using fans or a/c and staying hydrated. Friday and Saturday could see a slight rise in humidity levels and the National Weather Service is warning that the heat index on those days can approach the mid 90s or even 100 in urban neighborhoods where we have mainly asphalt surfaces and little green space. But as of now, there is no mention of Heat Advisories, thanks to the overall lower humidity projections.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear to partly cloudy. It's a bit more humid overnight. The low is 72.
FRIDAY: Sun will mix with a few additional clouds. We remain hot and the humidity may creep up a bit. Look for a high of 94. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible at night.
SATURDAY: As a cold front approaches, skies will turn "dirtier" with more in the way of clouds replacing any full sun. There's also a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. It's still somewhat humid with a high of 94.
SUNDAY: It's not as hot and a bit breezy with partly sunny skies expected. Another thunderstorm can't be ruled out through the day. The heat wave is likely over, with our high reaching around 89. Humidity should drop off later in the day.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's a warm day, but not humid and overall, relatively pleasant for early summer. The high settles around 85.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun, the humidity rises again and we get a hot high of 90.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny afternoon with humid air in place and another thunderstorm possible at times. The high is 90.
THURSDAY: Look for a hot and humid afternoon with some thunderstorms around and a high of 90.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More