AccuWeather: Blustery, Mild New Year's Day

David Murphy has the AccuWeather forecast during Action News Mornings on January 1, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Clouds are giving way to sunny breaks for New Year's Day. It's mild with a high of 60 early in the morning and then a gradual drop into the upper 40s by dinner time. It's also windy with gusts up to 40 mph or so in the morning and the 20s later in the day.

TONIGHT: We get some clearing, but colder air continues to march into the region. It's brisk, too, with a low around 33.

WEDNESDAY: This is a brisk and colder day with sun giving way to increasing clouds. The afternoon high is 43. Some snow showers are possible at night in the Poconos.

THURSDAY: Clouds will give way to some sun with a somewhat milder high around 48.

FRIDAY: Look for even more clouds with the chance of some rain arriving during the afternoon and evening. The high is 47.

SATURDAY: Look for clouds and lingering showers, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Rain may taper later in the afternoon. The high hits 49.

SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny end to the first weekend of 2019 with a high of 51. You should have no issues getting to wherever you're planning to watch the Eagles playoff game.

MONDAY: More clouds build into the region. The high is 49.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 48.
