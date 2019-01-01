AccuWeather: Blustery, Mild New Year's Day

Clouds are giving way to sunny breaks for New Year's Day. It's mild with a high of 60 early in the morning and then a gradual drop into the upper 40s by dinner time. It's also windy with gusts up to 40 mph or so in the morning and the 20s later in the day.TONIGHT: We get some clearing, but colder air continues to march into the region. It's brisk, too, with a low around 33.WEDNESDAY: This is a brisk and colder day with sun giving way to increasing clouds. The afternoon high is 43. Some snow showers are possible at night in the Poconos.THURSDAY: Clouds will give way to some sun with a somewhat milder high around 48.FRIDAY: Look for even more clouds with the chance of some rain arriving during the afternoon and evening. The high is 47.SATURDAY: Look for clouds and lingering showers, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Rain may taper later in the afternoon. The high hits 49.SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny end to the first weekend of 2019 with a high of 51. You should have no issues getting to wherever you're planning to watch the Eagles playoff game.MONDAY: More clouds build into the region. The high is 49.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 48.--------------------