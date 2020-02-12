weather

AccuWeather: Breezy And Chilly Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Lows 29-32.

MONDAY (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Clouds and sun. A spotty rain or snow shower is possible for the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. It will be on the breezy side once again with gusts 15-25 mph. High 44. Wind chills in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, windy and chilly. Gusts 20-30 mph. High 41. Wind chills in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cold. High 38. Wind chills in the upper 20s, low 30s.

THURSDAY: As a cold front approaches the clouds will increase and we'll likely see a few rain or showers in the afternoon. High 42.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and somewhat milder. High 44.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 37.

