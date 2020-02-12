PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Lows 29-32.
MONDAY (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Clouds and sun. A spotty rain or snow shower is possible for the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. It will be on the breezy side once again with gusts 15-25 mph. High 44. Wind chills in the 30s.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, windy and chilly. Gusts 20-30 mph. High 41. Wind chills in the 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cold. High 38. Wind chills in the upper 20s, low 30s.
THURSDAY: As a cold front approaches the clouds will increase and we'll likely see a few rain or showers in the afternoon. High 42.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and somewhat milder. High 44.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 37.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Breezy And Chilly Overnight
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News