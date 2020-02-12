PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for partly sunny skies with a chilly breeze at times. The high is 44.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies develop overnight with some flurries and light spotty snow showers around toward dawn. The low is 31 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the mid to upper 20s.
WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, flurries and a couple spotty show showers will greet us in the morning with most of the precipitation in the northern and western suburbs. The Poconos could even see a heavier morning snow shower. After that, we expect afternoon sunshine, but very cold conditions with a high of just 38 and strong wind gusts in the 30s driving our wind chills down into the upper 20s all afternoon long.
THURSDAY: This is a mostly sunny day, but still brisk and chilly with high of just 40.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected once again and the afternoon high will tick up to 45. It will still be somewhat breezy and brisk.
SATURDAY: Colder air sweeps back into the region for the weekend with partly sunny skies on Saturday, a blustery breeze and a high of 37.
SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny, but cold day with our high slipping to 36.
MONDAY: It remains cold. An approaching system will dish clouds back into the region and some models are suggesting some rain in the afternoon which could mix with some ice and snow during the afternoon. Other models keep us dry. The high is a cold 38.
TUESDAY: Assuming our Tuesday storm tracks close enough to bring us precipitation, some lingering rain, ice or snow is possible in the morning. Either way, some sun returns in the afternoon and our high improves to 40.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Breezy and chilly today, cold wind on Wednesday
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More