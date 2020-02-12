weather

AccuWeather: Breezy and chilly today, cold wind on Wednesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for partly sunny skies with a chilly breeze at times. The high is 44.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies develop overnight with some flurries and light spotty snow showers around toward dawn. The low is 31 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, flurries and a couple spotty show showers will greet us in the morning with most of the precipitation in the northern and western suburbs. The Poconos could even see a heavier morning snow shower. After that, we expect afternoon sunshine, but very cold conditions with a high of just 38 and strong wind gusts in the 30s driving our wind chills down into the upper 20s all afternoon long.

THURSDAY: This is a mostly sunny day, but still brisk and chilly with high of just 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected once again and the afternoon high will tick up to 45. It will still be somewhat breezy and brisk.

SATURDAY: Colder air sweeps back into the region for the weekend with partly sunny skies on Saturday, a blustery breeze and a high of 37.

SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny, but cold day with our high slipping to 36.

MONDAY: It remains cold. An approaching system will dish clouds back into the region and some models are suggesting some rain in the afternoon which could mix with some ice and snow during the afternoon. Other models keep us dry. The high is a cold 38.

TUESDAY: Assuming our Tuesday storm tracks close enough to bring us precipitation, some lingering rain, ice or snow is possible in the morning. Either way, some sun returns in the afternoon and our high improves to 40.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded
Montco community members take new measures amid Code Blue advisory
Christmas Eve storm causes flooding, power outages
White Christmas? Here's the Christmas 2020 forecast as of now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi's office in custody
Violent night in Philadelphia leaves teen, driver dead
4 hurt in string of shootings in Pocono Mountains community
18 family members get COVID after holiday gathering
Car thief scolds mom for leaving her child in car he stole
Search for man charged with murder in Pine Hill, NJ
Murder suspect released from jail 2 weeks prior on reduced bail
Show More
Residents call for an end to gun violence this MLK Day
Family of frontline workers: Opposite schedules, but same goals
Without Couturier, Flyers fall to Sabres 6-1
Suspicious fire under investigation in West Philly
Carl Icahn nixes charity bid to blow up ex-Trump casino
More TOP STORIES News