AccuWeather: Breezy And Chilly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Patchy drizzle is possible for the Jersey shore. North winds 15-25 mph in the city, but gusts will be close to 40 mph down at the shore. High 43. Wind Chills in the mid 30's.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows 34-38.

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers or a period of light rain. High 45. Wind chills in the upper 30's.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, not as chilly. High 52.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A late day shower is possible for areas well north and west of the city. High 51.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. High 56.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly.

