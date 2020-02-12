AccuWeather: Breezy And Cool This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Chris Sowers says expect a crisp, fall-like weekend with daytime highs only topping out in the mid 60's.
SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. Winds NE 10-20 mph. High 65.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 39-48.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 65.
MONDAY: Sunny and cool. High 66.
TUESDAY: Sun, few clouds. Turning a touch warmer during the afternoon. High 71. Fall officially arrives at 9:30 a.m..
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, beautiful. High 79.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 80.
FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 76.
