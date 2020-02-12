Weather

AccuWeather: Breezy And Cool This Weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Chris Sowers says expect a crisp, fall-like weekend with daytime highs only topping out in the mid 60's.

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. Winds NE 10-20 mph. High 65.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 39-48.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 65.

MONDAY: Sunny and cool. High 66.

TUESDAY: Sun, few clouds. Turning a touch warmer during the afternoon. High 71. Fall officially arrives at 9:30 a.m..

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, beautiful. High 79.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 80.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 76.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdelawarenew jerseypennsylvaniaphiladelphiaweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects sought after shots fired at 3 plainclothes officers
Bars, restaurant owners say Gov. Wolf's new mandate is 'double-edge sword'
2 dead, 14 wounded by gunfire at party in Rochester, New York
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
What's next for the Supreme Court after Justice Ginsburg's death?
Gov. Murphy 'shocked, disgusted' following shooting at officers' home
Philly police cracking down on illegal dirt bike, ATV activity
Show More
Fans, stores, restaurants prepare for tailgating ban at Eagles home opener
TikTok influencer reacts to looming ban on app in the U.S.
Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped of UK honor
Community reflects on the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
NJ family seeking answers from contractor faces heartbreaking loss
More TOP STORIES News