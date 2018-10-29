AccuWeather: Breezy and Cool Today, Big Warm Up Coming

Clouds will give way to occasional sunny breaks. An isolated sprinkle can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry. It's a bit breezy. The high is 59.TONIGHT: Skies clear, winds die down and it stays chilly. The low in Philadelphia is 41 with some suburbs dipping into the mid to upper 30s.TUESDAY: Sunshine takes over with a few spotty clouds around at times. The high stays cool: 58.WEDNESDAY (HALLOWEEN): Sun mixes with high clouds and it's a relatively mild day for afternoon festivities and only a little cool for evening trick or treating. The high is 67. Temperatures will fall from the low 60s into the mid to upper 50s during the evening across the wide area.THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's very warm with a high of 72. Rain is possible later at night as a cold front approaches form the west.FRIDAY: Look for lots of clouds, rain at times and a cooler high around 63.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A passing shower is possible, especially in the morning. The high is a slightly cooler 59.SUNDAY: It's a mostly sunny, somewhat milder end to the weekend with a high around 64.MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with the arrival of another frontal boundary. Some afternoon and evening rain is possible. The high is 62.