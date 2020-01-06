AccuWeather: Breezy and cool today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with increasing sunshine later in the day. It's a bit windy with occasional gusts in the mid 20s. The high is a cool 48, several degrees above average.
TONIGHT: Skies clear and the winds drop off. At the same time, it gets cold with a low of 30 in Philadelphia and some suburbs heading down into the mid to upper 20s.
TUESDAY: Early sun gives way to increasing clouds during the day. The high is 43. Some rain and snow showers arrive late in the afternoon with rain to the south and snow to the north. Temperatures will be well above freezing so not much accumulation is expected and most roads should remain just wet.
WEDNESDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a flurry at times north of the city. It's also windy and chilly with a high of 41 and wind chills in the low 30's.
THURSDAY: Sunshine will be the dominant feature with a few patchy clouds around at times. It's colder with our high stopping at about 37.
FRIDAY: Our next warm front arrives, delivering lots of clouds and the chance of rain late in the day and at night. The high shoots up to a much milder 54.
SATURDAY: This is an unusually mild day with a high of 62, which is near our record high of 66 set back in 1975. But it's also a largely cloudy with a bit of rain at times.
SUNDAY: Clouds remain dominant and some additional rain is possible, especially in the morning. It's not quite as mild, but still well above average with a high of 56.
MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a slightly cooler high of 53.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News