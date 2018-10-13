AccuWeather: Breezy And Cool

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool this morning with a few showers around from time to time. Becoming partly sunny and breezy this afternoon. High 59.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows 34-43. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for the Poconos.SUNDAY: Sun mixed with high clouds. High 60.MONDAY: More clouds move into the region and some periods of rain are also possible. The high climbs to 68 ahead of a passing cold front.TUESDAY: Our front departs to the east, a lingering shower is possible, but the big story will be the temperature. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a cooler high of 59.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies return. We remain cool with a high around 58.THURSDAY: This is another chilly, but bright day with abundant sunshine and a high of just 57.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are in store with a high of 60.