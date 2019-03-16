Weather

AccuWeather: Breezy And Cooler

Adam Joseph reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 15, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy and cooler. Winds WNW 15-25 mph. High 52.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows 28-32.

SUNDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Mostly sunny and chilly. High 48.

MONDAY: A rain or snow shower is possible early in the morning (mainly south of the city). Otherwise, partly sunny and cool. High 48.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 48.

WEDNESDAY: Sun, few clouds High 56. Spring officially begins at 5:58 in the evening.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 57.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 58.
