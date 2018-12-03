AccuWeather: Breezy and Milder Today, Colder After That

Clouds mix with some sun today. It's breezy with gusts in the low 20s at times and still mild with a high of 57. A sprinkle or stray shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day looks dry.TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with a continued breeze for the Eagles game. Temperatures will slip into the low 40s by the fourth quarter with our overnight low plunging all the way down to a cold 34.TUESDAY: This will be a day of change with some sun in play, but a high of just 43 and brisk winds giving us wind chills in the 30s most of the day.WEDNESDAY: It's a blustery and cold one with a combination of sun and clouds, a flurry north and west (especially in the Poconos) and a high of only 39.THURSDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds. The high is 42. A clipper system rolls through at night with some possible flurries.FRIDAY: It's partly sunny, brisk and colder with our high dipping back into the upper 30s. We'll call it 39 in Philadelphia.SATURDAY: Look for clouds mixing with some sun. The high is a cold 36. More clouds will roll in at night.SUNDAY: Look for abundant cloud cover and continued cold with a high of 38. We're watching a southern system that could stay to our south and pass out to sea without any local impact. But if the storm slips north, a period of snow would be possible later in the day or at night.MONDAY: This is a mostly cloudy, cool day. Morning temperatures will be around freezing, so if that southern storm is close enough to bring us precipitation, it would likely fall as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain. The afternoon high is 40.------