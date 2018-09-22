AccuWeather: Breezy And Pleasant

WEATHER

Chris Sowers with Accuweather during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 22, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SATURDAY: Breezy and pleasant with lowering humidity levels. Clouds mixed with sun. High 74. Autumn arrives at 9:54 p.m.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and much cooler. Lows 55-59.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a few showers south of Philadelphia. Hopefully, the Union and Eagles games will remain dry. But, morning tailgaters should bring the rain gear. High 66.

MONDAY: It's another cool start with some suburbs in the 50s. Then, we'll have lots of clouds around with rain arriving late in the day. High 69.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with occasional rain. High 74.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 80.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible during the afternoon. High 77.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. A linger shower is possible. High 76.

