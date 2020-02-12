Weather

AccuWeather: Breezy and Very Warm

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. Breezy and very warm. A spotty shower is possible late in the day (mainly south of the city). High 78.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some rain and a thunderstorm. Lows 53-55.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and windy. Gusts 30-40 mph. High 67.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. High 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. A spotty shower is possible. High 60.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A spotty shower is possible. High 63.

FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy and cool with some rain. High 61.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. High 55.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why Pa. barbers, nail salons won't reopen under yellow phase
Man struck, killed by driver on Bristol Pike
Virus restrictions to be eased in 24 Pennsylvania counties
City officials warn the public to continue social distancing measures
N.J. residents urged to adhere to guidelines for parks, golf courses
NJ hospitals to receive $1.7B in funding, golf courses reopen
High school principal, faculty surprises seniors amid COVID-19
Show More
Shooting leaves 26-year-old man injured in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
Termini Bros. reinvents instead of closing temporarily
9 more coronavirus deaths in Del., 1,546 recovered
1 Houston police officer killed, 1 injured in copter crash
Grim Reaper visits Florida's reopened beaches amid coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News