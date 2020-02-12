PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. Breezy and very warm. A spotty shower is possible late in the day (mainly south of the city). High 78.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some rain and a thunderstorm. Lows 53-55.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and windy. Gusts 30-40 mph. High 67.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. High 63.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. A spotty shower is possible. High 60.
THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A spotty shower is possible. High 63.
FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy and cool with some rain. High 61.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. High 55.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Breezy and Very Warm
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News