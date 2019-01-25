WEATHER

AccuWeather: Breezy, Colder Today

EMBED </>More Videos

Adam Joseph with the AccuWeather forecast on Action News at 11 p.m., January 24, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Sun will mix with clouds today. It will be a lot colder than yesterday with a high of just 37 and wind chills in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear and the winds die down, but it's very cold. The low drops to 21 in Philadelphia with outlying suburbs dipping into the mid teens.

SATURDAY: Any morning sun gives way to increasing clouds and we remain on the cold side with a high of 35. Winds be relatively light.

SUNDAY: We remain fairly cloudy, but temperatures are milder with our high bumping to about 41. A late day or evening sprinkle or flurry is possible.

MONDAY: Look for sunshine and patchy clouds for the start of the work week with a chilly high around 38.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase and some showers are likely in the late afternoon hours. The high is 46. At night, rain could mix with a little sleet and snow as temperatures dip into the 30s and eventually the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: This is one of the most noteworthy "transition" days we've had in a while---and the transition will not be pleasant! Look for mostly cloudy skies, flurries and the arrival of a true arctic blast with a high of just 23. At night, lows will dip to 6 in Philadelphia and near 0 in some suburbs.

THURSDAY: We have single digit temperatures at dawn and a high of just 19. We'll have abundant sunshine, but any warming effects will be nearly non-existent if you're outside.

FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still cold, but not as raw with a high improving to about 28 as we begin to emerge from the heart of the latest cold shot.

--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Majestic views of partially frozen Niagara Falls
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
Winter wellness for your pets
The coldest town on Earth
More Weather
Top Stories
2 dead, 4 injured in South Philadelphia fire
2 shot to death inside car in East Oak Lane
Iconic 30th Street Station board to be removed over weekend
Missing North Carolina 3-year-old found alive
Murder convict released after sentence overturned
Montco woman claims property is swamped after neighbor's expansion
5 dogs rescued from Yeadon home
Police report rash of armed robberies just off SJU campus
Show More
Suspect in Salem gunfire, standoff charged with attempted murder
Embiid named starter for All-Star Game
1 injured in suspected road rage shooting on Route 309
Center City's 1st medical marijuana dispensary opens
Senate rejects rival Dem, GOP plans for reopening government
More News