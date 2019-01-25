AccuWeather: Breezy, Colder Today

Sun will mix with clouds today. It will be a lot colder than yesterday with a high of just 37 and wind chills in the 20s.TONIGHT: Skies are clear and the winds die down, but it's very cold. The low drops to 21 in Philadelphia with outlying suburbs dipping into the mid teens.SATURDAY: Any morning sun gives way to increasing clouds and we remain on the cold side with a high of 35. Winds be relatively light.SUNDAY: We remain fairly cloudy, but temperatures are milder with our high bumping to about 41. A late day or evening sprinkle or flurry is possible.MONDAY: Look for sunshine and patchy clouds for the start of the work week with a chilly high around 38.TUESDAY: Clouds increase and some showers are likely in the late afternoon hours. The high is 46. At night, rain could mix with a little sleet and snow as temperatures dip into the 30s and eventually the 20s.WEDNESDAY: This is one of the most noteworthy "transition" days we've had in a while---and the transition will not be pleasant! Look for mostly cloudy skies, flurries and the arrival of a true arctic blast with a high of just 23. At night, lows will dip to 6 in Philadelphia and near 0 in some suburbs.THURSDAY: We have single digit temperatures at dawn and a high of just 19. We'll have abundant sunshine, but any warming effects will be nearly non-existent if you're outside.FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still cold, but not as raw with a high improving to about 28 as we begin to emerge from the heart of the latest cold shot.--------------------